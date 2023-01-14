Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $32,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $65.31 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.73.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

