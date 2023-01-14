Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $30,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $815.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $834.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $755.51. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

