Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 512,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,045 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $32,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after buying an additional 988,063 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 59.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,033,000 after buying an additional 568,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,079,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,686,000 after purchasing an additional 535,873 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,385,000 after purchasing an additional 484,591 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,806,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,750,000 after purchasing an additional 475,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Welltower Stock Down 1.3 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

