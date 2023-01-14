Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $35.82 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Sempra worth $35,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 154.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sempra by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 595,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,498,000 after purchasing an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.11.

Shares of SRE opened at $160.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a twelve month low of $129.69 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.11.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

