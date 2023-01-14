Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $36.72 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $36,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

