Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $37.50 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $37,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.72.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.99 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.