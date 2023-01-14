Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38.41 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $38,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 701.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after buying an additional 475,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after buying an additional 245,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,155,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.50.

Insider Activity

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $491.36 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.73 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

