Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $40.56 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $40,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

