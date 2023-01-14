Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $42.93 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $42,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $240.29 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

