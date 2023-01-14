Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $48.92 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,527 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $48,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

