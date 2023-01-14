Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Eaton worth $34,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $171.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.