Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,221 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $39,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $102.56 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.47.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

