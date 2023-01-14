Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,671 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $37,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE TRV opened at $193.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.05 and its 200 day moving average is $172.59.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

