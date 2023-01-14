Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 25,235 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $40,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APD stock opened at $311.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.