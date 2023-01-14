Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 70,473 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $34,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 318,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

