Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 86,332 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,332 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of General Motors worth $32,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Motors by 198.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 122.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

