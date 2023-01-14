Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,553 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $30,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $15,904,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 130.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

