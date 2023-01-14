Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 525,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $36,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

