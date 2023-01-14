Mizuho Upgrades Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.62.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.4 %

CARR opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,089,000 after purchasing an additional 547,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

