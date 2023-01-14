MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.48. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $180.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

