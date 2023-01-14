Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $38.14.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.39. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $60.32.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $233.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992 in the last three months. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after acquiring an additional 792,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,688,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,089,000 after acquiring an additional 163,205 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after acquiring an additional 60,496 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

