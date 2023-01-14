Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $91.66 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

