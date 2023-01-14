Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,219 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

