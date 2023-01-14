Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,733,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $103.03 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

