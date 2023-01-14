Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Accenture by 4.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Accenture by 7.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $282.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.10. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,320 shares of company stock worth $9,989,748. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

