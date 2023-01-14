Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

