Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $222,000 Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $97.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.75. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

