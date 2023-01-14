Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNCE. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 2,268,814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,083.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,158,847 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1,066.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 93.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 133,610 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

