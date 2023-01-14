Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $461.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

