Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 151.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -33.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

