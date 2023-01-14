Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $180.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

