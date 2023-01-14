Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Etsy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Etsy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $134.67 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,548,246.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,382 shares of company stock valued at $26,463,370. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

