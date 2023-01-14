Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,084 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

