Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 10.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $417,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 9.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $824,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 596.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 0.0 %

SHEL stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

