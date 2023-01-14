Morgan Stanley Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $88.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,854,000 after acquiring an additional 149,359 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

