Morgan Stanley Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $65.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RUN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.53.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at $37,932,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,143 shares of company stock worth $7,387,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.