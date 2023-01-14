Morgan Stanley Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $120.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.25.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 301,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,982,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.