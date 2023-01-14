Morgan Stanley Raises Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 60

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of LYG opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
