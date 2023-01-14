Morgan Stanley Raises Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 60

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

