Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.