Narwhal Capital Management Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 101,951 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of VZ opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

