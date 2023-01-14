Narwhal Capital Management Has $5.60 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $99.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

