National Bank Financial Boosts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$39.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,251,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,726,000 after acquiring an additional 425,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 60.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 61.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,398 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

