National Bank Financial Increases G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Price Target to C$1.65

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
G Mining Ventures Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of GMINF opened at 0.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.55. G Mining Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.41 and a 52-week high of 1.20.
G Mining Ventures Company Profile
