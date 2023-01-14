National Bank Financial Increases G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Price Target to C$1.65

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

G Mining Ventures Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GMINF opened at 0.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.55. G Mining Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.41 and a 52-week high of 1.20.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

