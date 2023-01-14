National Bank Financial Increases New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to C$1.75

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $0.85 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.47.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $750.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 40.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 345,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 99,760 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of New Gold by 1,606.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 394,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 371,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 75.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of New Gold by 33.3% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.