National Bankshares Increases Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$8.05

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.05.

Yamana Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of YRI opened at C$8.18 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.04 and a 52-week high of C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.55. The stock has a market cap of C$7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.11.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

