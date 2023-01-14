National Bankshares Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$89.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEM. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE AEM opened at C$74.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.16 billion and a PE ratio of 39.64. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$68.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.553 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,581,824.50. In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.85, for a total value of C$249,008.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,351,602.06. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,581,824.50. Insiders have sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815 in the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

