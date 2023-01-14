National Bankshares Raises Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$86.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Newmont Stock Up 1.9 %
NGT stock opened at C$72.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$57.74 billion and a PE ratio of 44.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.90. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$51.44 and a 52 week high of C$108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.63.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.87 billion.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
