National Bankshares Raises Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$86.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.9 %

NGT stock opened at C$72.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$57.74 billion and a PE ratio of 44.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.90. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$51.44 and a 52 week high of C$108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.63.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.87 billion.

Newmont Increases Dividend

About Newmont

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.761 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 134.97%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

