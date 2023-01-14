Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NGS opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $153.77 million, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.36. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,035.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

