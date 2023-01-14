Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $173.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $156.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $239.84.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Masimo by 24.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Masimo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

