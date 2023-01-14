Neil Gregory Almstead Sells 383 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $16,989.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neil Gregory Almstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,828.56.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.18 million. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

